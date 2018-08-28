BlackBreastFeedingWeek: Black Mamas Are Encouraging Nursing By Sharing THESE Precious Breastfeeding Selfies

#BlackBreastFeedingWeek Brings Awareness To Breastfeeding Benefits

Did you know that Black babies are dying at twice the rate (in some place, nearly triple) the rate of white babies?

Neither did we. That’s why Black mothers are bringing attention to this statistic during “Black Breast Feeding Week“. They are sharing selfies and stories of why they nurse their little loved ones naturally. Breast milk has benefits, like natural colostrum to help bring a sick newborns back to health. Breast feeding can literally mean life or death for an infant…

Blackbreastfeeding.org has helped create this beautiful movement of women showing us why breastfeeding is important through portraits.

Hit the flip for more sistas sharing their breastfeeding stories. Are YOU someone how breastfed?