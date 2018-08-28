Triflin’ Good For Nothin’ Type Of Brotha Accused Of Dining, Dashing & Leaving Women He Met Online To Foot The Bill

Man Faces 13 Years In Prison After Dining, Dashing And Leaving His Dates To Pay The Bill

Some folks are just ruthless AF when it comes to finessing their way life’s circumstances, no matter how old they are.

45-year old Paul Guadalupe Gonzales has been deemed the “dine-and-dash dater” after being accused of meeting women online and at restaurants across the Los Angeles area only to leave them with the bill.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reports:

Gonzales allegedly connected with a string of women through dating apps and websites and invited them out to dinner between May 2016 and this April with the intent of using them as a meal ticket. He arranged dates at restaurants in Pasadena, Long Beach, Burbank and Los Angeles, where he ordered and consumed food and drinks, then disappeared before the bill had been paid.

🗣🗣🗣YO FREE MY MANS!! HE WAS JUST TRYNA EAT IN THESE FOUL TRUMPITO TIMES https://t.co/EkS0dtWB7a — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 28, 2018

Gonzales pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and extortion on Monday after eight women told prosecutors they’d footed the bill. If convicted, he’ll spend up to 13 years in state prison.

Tisk, Tisk.