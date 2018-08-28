Andrew Gillum: Politician Vying To Become Florida’s First Black Governor

Andrew Gillum Running In Democratic Primary For Florida Governor

There’s a new political superstar on the scene that needs support in today’s Florida election. Andrew Gillum is trying to make history by becoming Florida’s first black Governor.

The 39-year-old Tallahassee, Florida Mayor/FAMU grad is in Florida’s Democratic primary and running against former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine, Orlando businessman Chris King and Palm Beach real estate developer Jeff Greene for a shot at the Governor’s office.

Gillum has a lengthy political history and became the youngest person elected to Tallahassee’s City Commission when he was just 23-years-old. Not only that, he’s got big names backing him like Senator Bernie Sanders who praised his stances on health care, the minimum wage, immigration, and the environment.

“Andrew has never backed down from a fight, including beating the NRA and standing up against xenophobic politicians,” said Senator Sanders in a statement. “Andrew Gillum will set a new course for Florida — a governor who represents all the people and not just powerful special interests.”

He’s also being backed by Angela Rye and Jesse Jackson.

Gillum recently called into “The Breakfast Club” to speak on his campaign and to encourage Floridians to head to the polls.

Gillum’s gubernatorial plans echo that of Stacey Abrahams whose vying to become the first black governor of Georgia.

Today is Election Day! Your voice matters and every vote counts. Make sure to get to the polls by 7pm ET TONIGHT and tell all your friends to VOTE → https://t.co/HuLIZyic4K pic.twitter.com/Dd4NZWDXCg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 28, 2018

Godspeed, brother we’re rooting for you!