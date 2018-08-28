New Music Video: Check Out Victoria Monet “New Love”

Triple threat singer, songwriter and dancer Victoria Monet releases her latest video for her single “New Love.” View the video in full below. Stream “New Love” here!

The 90’s backyard-boogie vibed visuals capture the essence of summer love as Victoria is seen meeting up with some girlfriends, enjoying their day and eventually crossing paths with her eye candy crush. A JaQuel Knight choreographed and directed video, “New Love” gives the feel of authentic relationships both friendships and intimacy.

Having penned a few hit tracks for last week’s new Ariana Grande Sweetener album, Monet has set the tone for fans to anticipate the release of her own project and fourth EP which is expecting a fourth quarter 2018 release.