Exclusive: Maid Suing Ja Rule For Slip & Fall Wants A Judge To Punish Him

Josselyn Berniz Said She Wants Ja Rule Punished For Countersuing Her Over Slip & Fall Case

The housekeeper who said she slipped and fell outside of Ja Rule’s mansion while she was cleaning it up said she wants the rapper punished for having the gall to countersue her over the 2015 incident.

That’s according to court papers from Josselyn Berniz, who said she broke her arm as a result of the fall and wants Ja Rule’s fraud lawsuit against her tossed and sanctions levied against the “Between Me & You” rapper, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Berniz sued Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, and his wife Aisha, after she said she fell outside Ja Rule’s family home in New Jersey during a light snowfall in 2015. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, was shooting a reality show there and show bosses hired her to clean the place up.

The housekeeper said the slip and fall left her “permanently injured,” and suffering “great pain and anguish” and her husband testified that she was no longer to perform her wifely duties, according to court documents, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

However, Ja Rule countersued her for fraud and claimed Berniz was a scam artist the suit was a nothing more than a money grab.

Berniz said that Ja Rule doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on and his case should be dismissed and he should be punished for bringing a “frivolous” action.

A judge will decide on the matter later this month.