A Time For Celebration: Nappily Ever After, Netflix And Strong Black Lead Hold A Special Dinner In Brooklyn

To celebrate the upcoming release of Nappily Ever After, Netflix and Strong Black Lead held a special dinner in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, August 23rd at Cecconi’s. In attendance was Sanaa Lathan, the film’s producer Tracey Bing, director Haifaa al-Mansour and the film’s hairstylist Larry Sims. Immediately following the dinner was an intimate panel discussion which was moderated by InStyle’s Editor-at-Large, Kahlana Barfield-Brown. Other special guests in attendance included Gia Peppers (Media Host, Black Girl Podcast), Ursula Stephen (Celebrity Hairstylist), Lacy Redway (Celebrity Hairstylist) and Gia Lowe (Curly GIrl Collective).