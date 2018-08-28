Million Dollar Anaconda: Safaree Inks 7-Figure Deal To Mold His SUPER-SIZED Peen Into A Sex Toy

For your personal pleasure…

Safaree Inks Million Dollar Sex Toy Deal

According to TMZ reports, Safaree’s lengthy peen is about to make him filthy rich! Safaree Samuels has just landed a 7-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson. The company is 40 years DEEP into the quality, hand-crafted sex toy game, so Safaree’s dimensions should be in great hands.

Doc Johnson’s deal with Safaree included creating a life-sized mold of his manhood. Pre-orders begin in December, and the toys will ship just in time for Valentine’s Day according to reports. Are you ready to order yours???

Safaree seems to be extra EXCITED about the announcement.

The Love and Hip Hop star also announced he’ll be going live later this week to get things off of his chest. We wonder WHO this about…any guess?

I'm gonna do a YouTube live and I'm going to talk about Everything I've been through to this point. I'm going to answer everything I'm going to let you know my thought process on how I do certain things the whole 9 yards… stay tuned for time and date but it will be his week! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 27, 2018

We’re genuinely happy for him. Congratulations to Safaree on his sex toy deal!