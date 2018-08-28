Million Dollar Anaconda: Safaree Inks 7-Figure Deal To Mold His SUPER-SIZED Peen Into A Sex Toy
Safaree Inks Million Dollar Sex Toy Deal
According to TMZ reports, Safaree’s lengthy peen is about to make him filthy rich! Safaree Samuels has just landed a 7-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson. The company is 40 years DEEP into the quality, hand-crafted sex toy game, so Safaree’s dimensions should be in great hands.
Doc Johnson’s deal with Safaree included creating a life-sized mold of his manhood. Pre-orders begin in December, and the toys will ship just in time for Valentine’s Day according to reports. Are you ready to order yours???
Safaree seems to be extra EXCITED about the announcement.
I work hard so I can get the last laugh. When y'all think I'm losing I'm not. Trust me! To all the ppl who fronted on me & thought I'd fall off and dissapear… Suck my sex toy 😇 thank you to the biggest adult toy company in the world @docjohnsonusa for the opportunity and my team @britmo_inc & @therealkdmcnair for making this happen and to my fans and supporters who root for me, I love y'all !! Ladies I'm allll yours 😇😇😛😛 Jokes on you 🏂🏄🏾⛷ its a big deal 🍆🍆 😂😂 but who's gonna copp 1 on the low?? 🤔 STRAAAIIITTTTT #THEBAGTALKJUSTGOTREALDIFFERENT #safaree #STUNTGANG #TEAMSAFAREE #myhatersshouldlogout #thankyougod
The Love and Hip Hop star also announced he’ll be going live later this week to get things off of his chest. We wonder WHO this about…any guess?
We’re genuinely happy for him. Congratulations to Safaree on his sex toy deal!