Million Dollar Anaconda: Safaree Inks 7-Figure Deal To Mold His SUPER-SIZED Peen Into A Sex Toy

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: Safaree Samuels attends the Celebrity Basketball Game during the 2018 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

For your personal pleasure…

Safaree Inks Million Dollar Sex Toy Deal

According to TMZ reports, Safaree’s lengthy peen is about to make him filthy rich! Safaree Samuels has just landed a 7-figure deal with one of the top sex toy makers, Doc Johnson. The company is 40 years DEEP into the quality, hand-crafted sex toy game, so Safaree’s dimensions should be in great hands.

Doc Johnson’s deal with Safaree included creating a life-sized mold of his manhood. Pre-orders begin in December, and the toys will ship just in time for Valentine’s Day according to reports. Are you ready to order yours???

Safaree seems to be extra EXCITED about the announcement.

The Love and Hip Hop star also announced he’ll be going live later this week to get things off of his chest. We wonder WHO this about…any guess?

We’re genuinely happy for him. Congratulations to Safaree on his sex toy deal!

 

