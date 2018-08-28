E-40 Pardons NFL Stars Richard Sherman & Malcolm Smith [Video]
E-40 Pardons Richard Sherman & Malcolm Smith
Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith are getting an official welcome to their new NFL home. After playing together in Seattle, the two NFL stars are reuniting in the Bay for the 2018 season.
Luckily for them, there’s no bad blood in the Yay area, thanks to E-40 who welcomed them while arriving in a car from Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing app, with headquarters based in San Francisco.
“I’m excited to come back to the Bay Area! Plus it was pretty sweet to meet E-40 and get an official welcome to the Bay from the Counselor himself,” said Sherman about meeting 40.
“We all know what went down between Richard Sherman and the Bay during the 2013 NFC Championship, and I’m here to set the record straight before he returns,” said 40.
“As ambassador of the Yay I worked to officially pardon him for his sins and welcome him to the Red and Gold.”