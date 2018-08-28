E-40 Pardons NFL Stars Richard Sherman & Malcolm Smith [Video]

E-40 Pardons Richard Sherman & Malcolm Smith

Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith are getting an official welcome to their new NFL home. After playing together in Seattle, the two NFL stars are reuniting in the Bay for the 2018 season.

Luckily for them, there’s no bad blood in the Yay area, thanks to E-40 who welcomed them while arriving in a car from Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing app, with headquarters based in San Francisco.