K. Michelle & Tamar Braxton Reignite Their R&Beef Over Reality TV Chump Change Shade [Video]

K. Michelle Slams Tamar Braxton AGAIN Over Love & Hip Hop Check Comment

That Tamar Braxton and K. Michelle beef just won’t let up. It seems like every year the R&B divas find something to beef about via social media.

They’ve been doing fairly good at keeping each others’ name out the others mouth all year long (besides the Milk Dud head comment) — until this past week. Tamar set off the fire when she shaded her sister, Traci Braxton for continuing to film Braxton Family Values with friends after the rest of their sisters decided to leave.

Tay told a fan on social media that Traci is getting paid “less than lahh [love and hip hop]” which amounts to “basically nothing.” K. Michelle didn’t take kindly to the jab and wasted no time clapping back at her nemesis.

But the streets are saying that K may not dislike Tamar as much as she leads on. Soon after she called out the Braxton sister on Instagram, someone posted a video of K singing one of Tamar’s songs.

At this point, R&B might as well stand for Reality TV & Beef. What are your thoughts on this age old drama?