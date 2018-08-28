Would You Rock These? Woman Puts Living, Crawling Ants Inside Her Acrylic Nails [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Would You Rock Ants In Your Nails?
Nail Sunny, an over-the-top nail account on IG known for their crazy designs is causing a stir online with their latest creation. Ant acrylics! Hit play to see how this woman got these living ants to crawl around her finger nails.
PETA is reacting to the video by calling it disturbing, but if you scroll below, you can see Nail Sunny let the ants go after the clip was recorded. Pipe down PETA!
Of course the internet is reacting to the clip hilariously!
