Would You Rock These? Woman Puts Living, Crawling Ants Inside Her Acrylic Nails [Video]

Would You Rock Ants In Your Nails?

Nail Sunny, an over-the-top nail account on IG known for their crazy designs is causing a stir online with their latest creation. Ant acrylics! Hit play to see how this woman got these living ants to crawl around her finger nails.

PETA is reacting to the video by calling it disturbing, but if you scroll below, you can see Nail Sunny let the ants go after the clip was recorded. Pipe down PETA!

This is so disturbing 😰 You can see them moving in there. https://t.co/7iiLnRXPEF — PETA 🐾 (@peta) August 27, 2018

Of course the internet is reacting to the clip hilariously!

It's rough out here for ants. Just the other day I saw some bitch with ants in her nails. #AntsLivesMatter https://t.co/iy3ilbo4YS — Lhyric Lee 🗣PINNED TWEET AT 1M+ VIEWS🗣 (@LhyricLee) August 26, 2018

What do YOU think of this trend?