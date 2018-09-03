Plastic Greatness: A Gallery Of Women Accused Of Having Fake Donks That Look Natural

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Women Everyone Assumes Have Fake Assets

The fake butt trend has created trust issues in our community. Every time a woman pops up looking thick, there’s an assumption that she has had work done to make it look like that. However, that’s not always the case. Lean in.

Closer.

Closer.

Sometimes women are just naturally thick! You ever stop to think about that? Well, these women have had to face accusations of fake donks and fat transfers their whole careers but what’s real? What’s fake? Hit the flip and see for yourselves.

@mintswimusa “la isla”

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Draya Michele – She’s pretty tiny but has a glorious donk and Twitter keeps saying she got work done, but it looks so natural.

🤗🤑🤤 Catsuit by @fashionnova

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber Rose – She’s always had donk rumors but she hasn’t come through with any confessions. Hmmm…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce – The internet likes to say that she got a fat transfer to her butt after one of her pregnancies but, hey, leave Bey alone.

Iggy Azalea – It’s clear she had her donk added but it’s a very well done situation.

I make the rules ..

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

Bernice Burgos – People assume that all these models got fake butts and maybe they do…but…y’know

@patrickneree always got me

A post shared by Bria Myles lil L.A. (@realbriamyles) on

Bria Myles – She’s always had fake butt rumors but she’s super thick and always has been

    Continue Slideshow

    Deelishis – She’s another one accused of a transfer to get that massive donk buuuuut…whatever

    Erica Mena – She keeps getting thicker by the day and the rumors are just spreading

    🍆

    A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

    Joseline – Everyone assumes it’s fake but, man, can’t knock the jiggle.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus