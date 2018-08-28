Thanks K. Michelle! Lyrica Says She’s Quitting #LHHH Because Of THIS

Lyrica Anderson Says She’s Quitting “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”

Mona might be short a “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star next season. Lyrica Anderson is telling the world that she’s over and done with the VH1 show because of “fake a** edits.” According to the LHHH star, she’s finished being disrespected.

“I hate when ppl play wit me. I will Black out on a b*tch!!! This how so f*ckingggggg disrespectful!!! N these fake a** edits!! I def do nottttt see me coming back to this show!!! Everyone lies n plays u for a storyline even the workers!!! That’s why I’m blacked out this season!! So much bullsh*t that’s not shown how really goes down n I’m tired of the disrespect! Of course my 1st time experiencing this with the franchise but I’m done now that I’m aware.”

Lyrica’s storyline this season revolves around her alleged affair with Safaree. Next episode we’ll see Ray J bring Safaree to A-1 and Lyrica’s dinner to seemingly confess to their hookup.

If Lyrica really does leave, it comes after Keyshia Cole and Masika Kalysha left the show for “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

Most recently K. Michelle even said she’s quitting because “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” producers “loose [sic] the truth” with their reaching.