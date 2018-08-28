Thanks K. Michelle! Lyrica Says She’s Quitting #LHHH Because Of THIS

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 1

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Lyrica Anderson Says She’s Quitting “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”

Mona might be short a “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star next season. Lyrica Anderson is telling the world that she’s over and done with the VH1 show because of “fake a** edits.” According to the LHHH star, she’s finished being disrespected.

“I hate when ppl play wit me. I will Black out on a b*tch!!! This how so f*ckingggggg disrespectful!!! N these fake a** edits!! I def do nottttt see me coming back to this show!!! Everyone lies n plays u for a storyline even the workers!!! That’s why I’m blacked out this season!! So much bullsh*t that’s not shown how really goes down n I’m tired of the disrespect! Of course my 1st time experiencing this with the franchise but I’m done now that I’m aware.”

#LyricaAnderson says she’s done with L&HH 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Lyrica’s storyline this season revolves around her alleged affair with Safaree. Next episode we’ll see Ray J bring Safaree to A-1 and Lyrica’s dinner to seemingly confess to their hookup.

If Lyrica really does leave, it comes after Keyshia Cole and Masika Kalysha left the show for “Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta.”

Most recently K. Michelle even said she’s quitting because “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” producers “loose [sic] the truth” with their reaching.

Categories: For Your Information, Instagram, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus