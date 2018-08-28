JUSTICE: White Texas Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering Unarmed Jordan Edwards
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Officer Roy White Guilty Of Murdering Jordan Edwards
The Dallas cop that gunned down Jordan Edwards in a vehicle moving in the opposite direction is going to jail.
As previously reported Jordan Edwards, 15, was killed in April 2017 when Roy Oliver, a six-year veteran of the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas, fired into a car full of teens leaving a house party.
NBC News reports that Oliver testified last week that he felt he had no choice but to use deadly force because he saw the car move toward his partner Officer Tyler Gross.
Gross previously testified that he did not fear for his life and didn’t feel the need to fire his weapon thus negating Oliver’s testimony.
Oliver’s bond was immediately revoked ahead of the trial’s sentencing phase. He faces up to life in prison.