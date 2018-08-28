JUSTICE: White Texas Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering Unarmed Jordan Edwards

An answer to our prayers.

Officer Roy Oliver has been found GUILTY of the murder of 15 year old #JordanEdwards.

A bittersweet moment for his family and for all of us who've fought non-stop for justice.

We'd all rather Jordan be alive, but this was so important.

Crying. pic.twitter.com/rItlnopiou

— Shaun King (@shaunking) August 28, 2018