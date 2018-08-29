“Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” Puma & Quani Shocked At “Train Wreck” Room

“Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” Airs Friday Sept. 7th at 9pm ET/PT On WE TV

“Black Ink: New York” alums Puma and Quani are stunned when they find out where they’ll be spending the next two weeks of couples therapy for the new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

The decorations inside the couple’s quarters in the MBCRS house look one sided – and Quani soon lets her feelings be known.

“It’s all about you,” Quani fumed.

“But can I just say they knew who we were?” Puma said back. “We were the train wreck.”

Puma and Quani join celebs including “Jersey Shore’s” Pauly D, Dannity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Momma Dee and Ernest for intensive marriage counseling to heal their fractured relationships.