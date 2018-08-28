Hang It Up, Flat Screen? Deelishis Drops New Music Video Teaser Featuring Haha Davis

Besides having controversial Instagram moments and doing club appearances, Deelishis hasn’t followed the same path as other reality stars turned aspiring musicians— until now.

The radio personality dropped a teaser video for her new song starring IG comedian Haha Davis as her leading man.

Most of us remember that Deelishis had vocals when she embarrassed the isht out of Krazy by outsinging her in front of Flavor Flav on Flavor Of Love.

But do people want to hear a whole body of work from the star?