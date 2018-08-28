“Greenleaf” Is Back! Watch Clips From Season 3’s 2 Night Premiere Event[VIDEO]

After Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) kicks the Bishop (Keith David) out of the mansion for his previous infidelities and Zora (Lovie Simone) is brought home after running away, the Greenleafs find their church in danger when slapped with a $2 million dollar IRS tax bill. Lady Mae contemplates allowing the Bishop back home in order to save face in front of the congregation regarding the IRS bill. Grace (Merle Dandridge) questions the dilapidation of her family being a result of her return home, but decides to pursue Rochelle Cross (LeToya Luckett) instead – the woman responsible for driving the wedge in her parents’ once happy marriage. Countering with kindness, Rochelle offers to help Grace with one of her church outreach programs, while secretly scheming with former First Lady of Triumph Church Tasha Skanks (Asia’h Epperson) to take down the entire Greenleaf empire. Now safely home, Jacob (Lamman Rucker) and Kerissa (Kim Hawthorne) take Zora’s phone and ground her. Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) returns home with Nathan from Jabari’s tour in order to be there for her family.

“Greenleaf” is back ! And viewers get to enjoy a special 2-night premiere. The third season kicks off Tuesday, August 28 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) with the “Strange Currents” episode. Here’s the rundown:

The drama continues Wednesday, August 29 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) with the second episode “The Space Between.”

Grace (Merle Dandridge) takes Rochelle (LeToya Luckett) up on her offer to help with church outreach programs being intent on keeping a close eye on this woman whose sights are set on her father. The Bishop (Keith David) moves back into the mansion with Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) in order to falsely present a happy home. After Rochelle learns of the reconciliation, she tells Lady Mae that her and Bishop were together when the family was going through the Zora (Lovie Simone) crisis. Lady Mae puts on a good face for her and Bishop’s lunch with parishioner and Powerball winner Clara Jackson. Lady Mae helps secure the check to cover the tax bill from Clara, but wants a divorce from the Bishop once they’ve settled with the IRS. Zora attempts to contact Isaiah (Roshon Fegan), while suspicions grow accusing her of stealing money from Triumph’s offering basket. As Kerissa (Kim Hawthorne) divides her focus between Excellence and Triumph, Jacob (Lamman Rucker) finds himself moving closer to Tasha (Asia’h Epperson) after a jewelry shopping excursion for his wife. Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) calls off her return to Jabari’s tour after she realizes Kevin’s (Tye White) still dating Aaron, but uses the custody issues with Kevin as her excuse.

Watch more cliops

Grace Runs Into Bishop Near the Guestroom

