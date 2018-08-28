For The Students: Jay Rock Is Giving One School Marching Band $10,000 For Covering “Win” Or “King’s Dead”

Jay Rock Is Launching A New Contest For Marching Bands

Jay Rock is giving back to the youth in a major way, and he’s doing so with the help of one of his biggest songs this year, “Win.”

The Watts native announced on Tuesday that he’s holding a contest for school marching bands across the nation, and there is a $10,000 prize at stake.

“I Got 10 Bands For The School Marching Band That Creates The Dopest Arrangement To My Hit Singles ‘WIN’ & ‘King’s Dead‘ !! Who Down For The Challenge??” he tweeted out. The Redemption rapper also shouted out Southern University’s renowned marching band Human Jukebox with the hopes they would end up participating in the challenge.

Though the contest seems to have already started earlier this month, there is still plenty of time for willing participants and their schools. The rules are as follows: bands will have to fill out a submission form along with the video of their arrangements of “King’s Dead” and “Win,” provided their institution is publicly acknowledged. The competition’s $10,000 grand prize will be awarded directly to the winning high school, college or university, or their respective music program. For more information on how to enter, you can visit Jay Rock’s official website here.

“King’s Dead,” a single on both Redemption and Black Panther: The Album was certified 2x multi-platinum on July 12–so it’s safe to say the song is pretty popular. With that being said, the submissions from students and their marching bands giving their renditions of that and “Win” are undoubtedly going to roll in over the next few weeks.

Jay Rock is currently preparing to embark on The Big Redemption Tour with fellow California rapper Reason, along with Trouble out of Atlanta. The tour kicks off in Kansas September 12 and will wrap up with their last show slated for Oct. 29 in Los Angeles.