Tee Grizzley Arrested For Violating Parole After Getting Caught Allegedly Doing THIS (Exclusive)

- By Bossip Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 22: Tee Grizzley performs at the BETX Main Stage, sponsored by Credit Karma, at 2018 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Detroit Rapper Spent Five Days In The Bing For Allegedly Violating Release Terms

Tee Grizzley was released from jail earlier today after being arrested for violating his parole, law enforcement officials told BOSSIP.

Cops cuffed the “First Day Out” rapper last week after he was allegedly observed hanging out with convicted felons and flouting his curfew – all no no’s under the terms of his parole, according to a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Tee Grizzley, whose real name is Terry Wallace, served less than a year in prison for a 2015 home invasion as part of a plea deal.

Tee Grizzley, Michigan Department of Correction

Michigan Department of Correction

In total, the Detroit rapper spent five days at the Detroit Reentry Center, a state prison, and was released today. He has been outfitted with a GPS monitor and has been ordered not to leave Michigan, the spokesman said.

