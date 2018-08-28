Toyota Hosts “Green Is The New Black” Event At Afropunk Brooklyn

Afropunk Sponsor Toyota Hosts Sustainable Living Panel To Kick Off Festival

Toyota helped kick off Afropunk Brooklyn with an intimate lunch and panel discussion about the importance of African Americans living sustainably.

The day before the Afropunk festival last weekend, the auto manufacturer hosted the event at Nas’ restaurant Sweet Chick, where panelists including Yoli, aka the “Queen of Green,” Yvonna Wright of Lomar Farms and “Dead Prez’s” Stic. Kerene Tayloe, policy director for Green For All, a national organization working to ensure people of color and working families have a place and voice in the climate movement, moderated the discussion.

The panels spoke to fellow guests about going green and the importance of people of color engaging in sustainable lifestyles. Yoli told guests – including “Black Ink: New York” alum Sassy – that small tweaks in their routines, like carrying a glass bottle and eschewing plastic bags and straws, would make a huge difference.

