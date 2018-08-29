Feathered Beauties: The Notting Hill Carnival Brought The Cakes Including THIS Celebrity Letting Her BAWDY Out

Notting Hill Carnival Is Full Of Baes

Notting Hill Carnival is one of the most lit carnival events in the game and it’s definitely home to tons of baddies. This year was no different as beautiful women flocked to the event and we are here for all of it. You know we love sharing the most incredible baes to show up at all these events and this is no different.

Take a look and enjoy the wonderful festivities…don’t forget to book that flight for next time!