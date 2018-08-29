Pete Davidson Says He’s Convinced That Ariana Grande Must Have Bumped Her Head To Agree To Marry Him

Picture by: Jackson Lee [/caption]

Pete Davidson Jokes That Ariana Grande Might Drop Him One Day

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are stuck to each other like glue. And it seems that Pete gives their match up just as big a side-eye as half the population that sees them together.

As Davidson told Variety, he wasn’t 100% sure that Grande would accept his marriage proposal just weeks after they’d begun dating. He’s ecstatic that she did…although he’s pretty sure she must be losing it to be with a guy like him:

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her. I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ing living the goddamn dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.” I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

If we had to guess, Pete’s sense of humor and BDE definitely has a thing or two to do with Ariana’s interest in being with him for the rest of her life…

