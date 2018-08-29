Serena Williams Says She Has No Plans Of Celebrating Her Daughter’s First Birthday, And Here’s Why

Serena Williams Chooses Not To Celebrate Alexis Olympia’s First Birthday

Serena Williams’ baby girl is hitting a major milestone while Mama wins yet another title at the U.S. Open within the next few days.

However, don’t expect balloons, smash-cake, or any hired Disney characters to mark the occasion.

According to Serena, her little one isn’t doing any celebrating for the big O-N-E, because she has religious reasons that hold her back from all the extra.

As she told the crowd during a press conference, via E!online:

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehova’s Witnesses so we don’t do that.”

And apparently Daddy is on board with no celebration as well, as she’s gone on record with Vogue saying that he didn’t grow up particularly religious and thus is very receptive to Serena’s recent dedication to her faith.

Well, happy early birthday anyway, little one!

Getty/Splash