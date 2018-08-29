Grand Opening, Grand Closing: Doja Cat’s Homophobic Tweet Gets Her Dragged And Put Out To Pasture

sis the tweet was literally a few hours ago IM- pic.twitter.com/G0U3z9l3Kc — jay (@THEGOODSlDE) August 29, 2018

Doja Cat’s Cancelation Is Underway

Welp. That was fast. Doja Cat became an internet sensation overnight with her “Bih I’m A Cow” viral hit that makes no sense and all the sense at the same time. So like any overnight celebrity, she knew people were going to come for her old tweets and drag her. Doja decided to get in front of the impending slander by admitting to saying the homophobic F-bomb. Like a billionfinity times.

And in her apology, she continued to use the F-bomb.

This is an epic collapse and failure. Her bag is officially fumbled. She’s being dragged to hell for such a stupid statement and tweet and she absolutely deserves it. Can she recover? Only time will tell. In the meantime, get on this dragging and watch her whole world get rocked by the Twitter army.