Lara Been Croft: Nicki Minaj Shows Fans Her REAL HAIR — She Has Inches!

Nicki Minaj’s Natural Hair Is Long

Nicki Minaj’s tresses have been a topic of discussion ever since she fired Kim Kimble and her entire glam squad!

Barbz have been dying to know what she plans to do next with her hair. And in the midst of the excitement, they got her to reveal that her natural hair is sitting pretty under those lace fronts.

Nicki joked on twitter that her hair has been growing longer and longer since her “VMAs blue dress”. That same year, 2014, Nick was actually rocking her natural hair on red carpets, giving her wigs and weaves a break.

Inches really changed the game huh? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 28, 2018

We’re sure there’s a few tracks in there, but you can see the natural hair parted down the middle. Did you know this was her natural hair?

It’s really this long too. Hit the flip to see Nicki’s happily pressed natural hair…