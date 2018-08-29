Why Support Him? Asian Beauty Supply Attracts Thirsty Sales Crowd…7 Days After Owner PUNCHED Black Mother In Face!

Tulsa Beauty Supply Owner Has A Sale After Viral Clip Shows Him Assaulting Black Mother

Changseok Jun, the owner of Jun’s beauty supply store in Tulsa, Oklahoma was caught on camera assaulting a Black mother just a week ago, and now he has a line outside of his store! How did this happen?

The video is disgusting. Reportedly, the assault occurred after the mother realized her child picked up a small keychain out of the store. She then returned it. For whatever reason, an argument ensued after Jun follow them outside. You can see the mother walking away, and the male owner follows her. She puts her hand out to push him back and he punches her right in the face.

This is ridiculous!! And folks from the area had for sure seen or heard about this incident, it’s been circulating all over the internet.

This is at Juns Beauty Supply in Tulsa, OK. The one of North Peoria. This is the 2nd time an Asian owner of a Black beauty supply shop has physically attacked a Black woman in the past week. A small child walked out w/ a keychain – she took it back. He punched her in the face pic.twitter.com/UzGyAkNp2F — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 13, 2018

According to Blavity, Jun was was actually charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and is scheduled to appear in court on September 12. Protests of the store started after the clip, but that didn’t stop business.

Jun decided to have a 50% off sale that attracted a crowd outside of the store. Would YOU support a business where the owner is assaulting Black women??? These folks sure did,