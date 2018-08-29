Where’s The Cops? Hoodrat Losers Make Toddlers Blaze Blunts On Instagram Live! [Video]

(Photo credit MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

We spotted this video making its rounds last night and we had no idea how we were going to present it to you all this morning. It’s an ugly video showing two women, pretty much, forcing their toddler children to hit a blunt on instagram live. SMMFH! We couldn’t put the video on the first page, so we placed it on the 2nd with this NSFW warning!