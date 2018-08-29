This Supposed To Be Cute? Too Short’s New Visual For “Ain’t My Girlfriend” Features White Folks Happily Singing N-Word [Video]

Too Short Has White People Singing N-Word In “Ain’t My Girlfriend” Video

Too Short is back with a new single entitled “Ain’t Your Girlfriend”. The song is typical rapper fare, Too Short is going to have sex with the woman you love and there is nothing you can do about it.

However, the music video is something else entirely. A WASPy white family gleefully singing the n-word will probably make you uncomfortable to say the least…

This is what he’s doing in 2018? Ok…smh