Made It: Janet Jackson Nabs Two Instagram Stars For A Michael Jackson Tribute [Video]

The Pop Legend Has Fun When Honoring Her Late Brother

Janet Jackson is celebrating her brother’s birthday in a very special way.

On August 29, Michael Jackson would have been 60 years old, and to honor her sibling, Janet decided to recreate part of his classic music video “Remember the Time.”

TMZ got a sneak peek of the clip and it featured some extremely familiar faces if you spend a lot of time on Instagram.

Viral sensations Kwaylon Rogers, a.k.a. @BlameItOnKway and comedian KingBach appeared in the video as dancers auditioning for Janet. Rogers even had a major part in the collaboration process. According to TMZ, he met Janet at the Billboard Awards earlier this year and he pitched the idea of reimagining Michael’s hit video for his b’day.

Janet apparently was all for it and you can watch the results below!