A Lil Positivity: Meek Mill Teams Up With Puma To Gift Backpacks To Thousands Of Philadelphia Students

Meek Mill Is Donating 6,000 Backpacks To Philly Students

Meek Mill is always on top of giving back to the city that raised him, and now he’s making sure the next generation have the supplies to get the most out of their education.

According to reports from TMZ, the MMG rapper is now en route to donating 6,000 backpacks to the kids in Philadelphia as they gear up for the upcoming school year.

Meek is teaming up with Puma, sports apparel company Fanatics, United Legwear and Philadelphia’s luxury store Milano Di Rogue in order to donate the bags. There will be two different types of backpacks, some for elementary school children and some for high school students. The elementary bags are said to include pencil sharpeners, rulers, and crayons, while high schoolers will get items like dry erase markers, notebooks, pens, and glue sticks.

Meek spoke with TMZ, admitting that he knows all too well what it feels like to come from a struggling family who couldn’t afford the school supplies a kid needs. “Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies,” he explained.

And if Meek’s philanthropic efforts for the city of Philadelphia were not already cool enough, he’s got some more up his sleeve. Meek is also rumored to be surprising some of the kids on Wednesday by personally handing out their bags himself. It’s currently unknown exactly where he’ll be for the actual donation portion of his journey, but since he wants to keep the whole thing a surprise for the kiddos, we’ll probably see him pop up somewhere unexpectedly.

Shoutout to Meek for always holding it down for Philly.