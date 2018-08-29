Be Careful: Cardi B Apologizes For Besmirching Coretta Scott King’s Good Name With Ignorant Ho Skit

Cardi B Apologized To The King Family For Insensitive Skit

As much as people love Cardi B, we all know she isn’t the the most couth person in the world. In fact, her seeming lack of refinement is what endears her to millions of her fans. However, some s#!t just isn’t to be played with.

We reported on the half-baked and highly offensive skit entitled “Real Housewives Of Civil Rights” and the subsequent (and justified) Bardi-dragging that took place as a result. As if the skit wasn’t already an ill-conceived idea in the first place, it was released on the anniversary day of Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Momma Belcalis wasted no time reaching out to the King family and offering a sincere mea culpa that appears to have been well-received.

Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 28, 2018

All’s well that ends well, but Cardi and her team HAVE to be smarter than this in the future.