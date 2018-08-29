Summer Walker Hits Cascade Up For A 70s-Inspired Skate Party In New “Girls Need Love” Video

Summer Walker Drops New “Girls Need Love” Visual

After getting the nation’s attention with her breakout single “CPR,” rising star Summer Walker is back with the video for “Girls Need Love.”

Set in a 70s-inspired skate party at Cascade in Atlanta, Walker takes it back as she kicks it with her girls for a night out on the town. She’s out and about, but it’s clear as day she has other things on her mind.

“I just need some di** / I just need some love / Tired of fu**ing with these lame ni**as, baby / I just need a thug,” Walker sings. Watch the Lacey Duke-directed visual up top.

Next, the LVRN/Interscope Records superstar-in-the-making is scheduled to perform at Best Life Music Festival in September. According to her social media, Summer will also open for 6lack during his North American tour dates.