Chaperone Chaos: Adult Brawl At Kids Restaurant Goes Viral [Video]

When The Parents Have No Chill

An indoor family theme park in Norridge, Illinois is catching some major heat after adults threw hands right in the middle of onlooking children.

According to CBS Chicago, folks are calling Go Bananas to be shut down after the adult fight went viral on Facebook. The video shows two women hitting each other and a large object being thrown around in the midst of the chaos. At one point, someone even uses as mop as a weapon.

This isn’t the first time some stuff went down at this amusement park either. Hit the next page to watch the viral video, which has gotten over 180,000 views, then find out what other shenanigans went down at the banana place.