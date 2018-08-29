Swirl-isthenics: Is Jennifer Aniston Dating Her Black Muscle-Bound Personal Trainer Leyon Azubuike?

Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Dating Personal Trainer

Word on the street is that Jennifer Aniston is trying something new…

Rumors are swirling (pun intended) about her potential new bae-ship with her personal trainer Leyon Azubuike.

Here’s what Jen told InStyle recently:

“I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon,” she says. “It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”

Leyon sounds like quite the motivational tool…

Here’s what he had to say about Jen to PEOPLE:

“She’s very diligent. She is ready to work out hard, every single time she hits the gym,” he says. “Whether it be a 45-minute session, whether it be a 2-hour session, she’s always ready to go. Incredibly consistent and hardworking, and that makes my job a little bit easier. She’s a very good, natural athlete.”

See, doesn’t that mean that they love each other and are planning to have lots of sweaty pre-marital sex?

The complimentary comments only bolster a report in last month’s Star magazine about how Aniston is getting over her divorce from Justin Theroux according to DailyMail.

‘Some friends think Jen just needed something to punch to vent her frustration with Justin,’ they said. ‘But she’s still boxing. Now everyone believes it’s Leyon that Jen’s enjoying!’

If you’d like to “enjoy” Leyon’s melanin-coated meats, we suggest you flip the page over a few times.