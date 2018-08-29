Bae Of The Day: #LHHH’s Amber Diamond Might Hold A Note…But Her Face & Bawwwdy Has Us Speechless

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Diamon "love and hip hop hollywood"

Courtesy photo

Bae Of The Day: ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’ Star Amber Diamond

Kudos to Amber Diamond for prevailing in Hollyweird, despite almost being two-timed by Cisco two seasons ago. The beautiful banger has managed to hold her own, and now follow through with her dreams. But now it seems like Roccstar might be taking advantage of the banger!

Hopefully Amber comes out swinging…like her curves! Did we mention she’s beautiful???

Hit the flip to see more of our Bae of the day, Amber Diamond — plus a clip of her new video for “Bad Energy”.

Hey, remember me? 💜 2 pc from @fashionnova

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

Post something sexy…

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    #TB nothing actually fits… 🍫🤷🏾‍♀️

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    Sugar drip 💧📷: @whoispilotjones

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    Gotta love @oloriswim 😍 1, 2, or 3? #swipeleft

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    Drop a 🍫 if you like @facet lingerie

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    👑

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

    #VAMP #GraceJones 💜 #swiperight

    A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Amber Diamond Erby (@amberdiamond_) on

