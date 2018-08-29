Two Nasty NYCHA Employees Suspended After Participating In Grimy Group Project Sex

NYCHA Employees Suspended For Having Sex Parties In Housing Project

When you wake up in the morning, you don’t expect to see stories about orgies happening in the PJs…but then again, this is America. Two NYCHA employees, who’ve been connected to sex parties happening at a Bronx, N.Y. housing project, have been suspended.

The NYPost reports, “The two have been sent home without pay for 30 days as the embattled authority investigates charges that employees at the Throggs Neck Houses boozed and got busy in the NYCHA complex. It’s the strongest punishment the authority can levy before the investigation is complete, sources added.”

According to the site, the Housing Authority was first clued in to what was going on back in May and now the orgy issue has escalated into an entire investigation. “The Department of Investigation also got wind of the accusations in early this month and forwarded them to NYCHA officials on Aug. 15. NYCHA officials say they have kept DOI apprised of their investigation,” the NYPost states.

In addition to the two suspensions, the entire Throggs Neck staff (about 40 people) will reportedly be transferred to other developments.