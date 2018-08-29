This Is INTERESTING: Joe Budden Announces Remy Ma And Scottie Beam As Co-Hosts For New Revolt Show “State Of The Culture”

Joe Budden Announces Remy Ma And Scottie Beam As ‘State Of The Culture’ Co-Hosts

Joe Budden is having one helluva month. Fresh off the announcement that he will be taking his podcast talents to Spotify, today he brings word that two very strong Black women will be joining him on his new Revolt series State of the Culture.

Both Remy Ma and Scottie Beam will sit alongside the mercurial Mood Muzik maker as they dig in deep about things that are happening in hip-hop and by extension, the world.

Neither lady has ever been afraid to speak her mind, and we know Scottie Beam is a professional, but having Remy on set when topics about Nicki Minaj are broached sounds like MUST SEE TV!

What do you think of this arrangement? And how long will it take before the ladies have to check Joe for saying something wildly misogynistic? LMAO