Another One: Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Komments By Komparing Himself To Harriet Tubman

The 1800s Freedom Fighter Is Getting All The @’s

Harriet Tubman is liiiit this week.

Kanye West becomes the latest rapper to compare himself to the iconic slave liberator and of course, it was a bit of a stretch.

His comparison came in the midst of an apology for his slave comments. Back in May, the Chi-Town rapper went on TMZ and said 400 years of slavery sounded like a choice.

The comment resulted in a wave of backlash and even sparked the hilarious hashtag #IfSlaveryWasAChoice.

Now Ye is clarifying his inflammatory statements thanks to a visit with 107.5 WGCI Morning Show with Leon Rogers, Kendra G, and Kyle in Chicago.

“I said 400 years…it sounds like a choice to me. It sounds like a choice to the spirit of Kanye West, which I think is aligned with the spirit of Harriet Tubman, which I think is aligned with the spirit of Nat Turner, which in my non-historical opinion, I feel that these are examples from the past of people who felt similar to that, even if it was worded incorrectly in the White man’s tongue.”

Uuuum…

M’kay Kanye.

After his Nat Turner and Harriet Tubman comparisons, he eventually went on to apologize for how his comments “made people feel.”

He also went on to say he’s sorry for the “one two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment and I’m sorry to people who felt let down by that moment. Lastly, he said “And one thing that I got from the TMZ comment is it showed me how much Black people love me.”

Hit the next page to peep the video for yourself!