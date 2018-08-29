FOH, Chump: John McCain Personally Invited President Obama To Eulogize Him, Allegedly Banned Trump From Funeral

McCain Personally Asked Obama To Eulogize Him, Alleged Banned Trump

John McCain has no time for Donald Trump, even in death.

Word on cable news was that Senator McCain specifically banned Donnie from attending his funeral or giving any sort of eulogy. However, PEOPLE is reporting that McCain never made any such request to his family or advisers.

“John had a feud with the president, and it got pretty intense, but I never heard anyone in the family say John banned Trump, and he never said that to me,” the source tells PEOPLE. “John didn’t ban Trump. John could be spiteful, and he loved a good fight, but he wouldn’t do something like that.”

That said, it doesn’t mean that the Senator WANTED Trump there either.

A second family source adds: “I didn’t hear John say it. But I wouldn’t be surprised if John didn’t want Trump there.”

However, there was a man who was asked SPECIFICALLY by John McCain to not only attend the funeral, but also deliver a eulogy according to a CNN report.

It was a day in early April when Barack Obama received an unexpected call from McCain, who was battling brain cancer and said he had a blunt question to ask: Would you deliver one of the eulogies at my funeral? Obama, who is responsible for extinguishing McCain’s second bid for the White House a decade ago, immediately answered that he would. He was taken aback by the request, aides say, as was George W. Bush, another former rival, who received a similar call from McCain this spring.

McCain and Obama weren’t particularly close, no one would dare to call them friends, but it is said that despite their contentious presidential campaign, Senator McCain had reverence for President Obama.