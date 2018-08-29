Black Boy Joy: Michael B. Jordan AKA “Killmonger” Surprising THESE Excited Kids Is Why Representation Matters! [Video]

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Michael B. Jordan Surprises School Boys As “Killmonger”

This is why representation matters! Michael B. Jordan brought pure joy to these school boys…

I was driving from set & saw these young kings standing in their school parking lot doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Montgomery Alabama heat! The sight of them inspires me & reminds me why I do what I do!!

