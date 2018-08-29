Black Boy Joy: Michael B. Jordan AKA “Killmonger” Surprising THESE Excited Kids Is Why Representation Matters! [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Michael B. Jordan Surprises School Boys As “Killmonger”
This is why representation matters! Michael B. Jordan brought pure joy to these school boys…
I was driving from set & saw these young kings standing in their school parking lot doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Montgomery Alabama heat! The sight of them inspires me & reminds me why I do what I do!!