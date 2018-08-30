#BlackInkCHI: Here’s Everything We Know About Ryan’s New Top-Notch Shop Manager Brittany Slam

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

@BrittanySlam_

#BlackInkCHI Meet New 9Mag Manager Brittany Slam

The new 9Mag is still full of dust, but at least Ryan has one part of the business in order. A reliable leader!

Yesterday, on “Black Ink Crew Chicago”, Ryan introduced us to a new shop manager named Brittany Slam. Brittany Slam isn’t just some random hire, she has a decade of experience in the Black tattoo industry. Here’s everything we know about Slam so far..

Introducing @brittanyslam_ ♥️💋 #9MAG #waitonit

A post shared by 9MAGTV (@9magtv) on

Brittany Slam was managing a tattoo shop and her own body piercing studio down in Atlanta before taking her talents to Chicago. She has celebrity clients — from rappers (Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Stalley etc.) to reality stars. And yes…she pierces these celebrities everywhere they ask…

Another piercing 👀💎®#liluzivert

A post shared by Lil Uzi Vert Fanpage (@liluzivurt) on

Although she’s a master body piercer, Brittany is tatted up! From her neck down to her ankles.

#tbt

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

We know that Ryan has a history off bumping heads with his staff. What advice would you give the manager of the NEW 9Mag before things get rolling???

More of the  Brittany Slam after the flip!

Take 2 📸 @kayashoots

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

Young Thizzle w/ Nose Pizzle at City of Inkizlle @CityofInk

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

She SLAMMED Thugger.

I only have on lip gloss & perfume💅🏽

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

I'm feeling myself 📸@kayashoots

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

STOP ME 🛑

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

no filta

A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Get use to the hair💅🏽

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    Just chilling @CityofInk

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    $25 PIERCING SPECIAL starting 10/17 until 11/17 || Happy Gucci Mane Day 🍦

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    It's 6pm and @CityofInk is still taking walk ins for piercings & tattoos☺️

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    Mood #SaltBae

    A post shared by Brittany Slam (@brittanyslam_) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Bangers, Did You Know, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus