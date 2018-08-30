#BlackInkCHI: Here’s Everything We Know About Ryan’s New Top-Notch Shop Manager Brittany Slam
The new 9Mag is still full of dust, but at least Ryan has one part of the business in order. A reliable leader!
Yesterday, on “Black Ink Crew Chicago”, Ryan introduced us to a new shop manager named Brittany Slam. Brittany Slam isn’t just some random hire, she has a decade of experience in the Black tattoo industry. Here’s everything we know about Slam so far..
Brittany Slam was managing a tattoo shop and her own body piercing studio down in Atlanta before taking her talents to Chicago. She has celebrity clients — from rappers (Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Stalley etc.) to reality stars. And yes…she pierces these celebrities everywhere they ask…
Although she’s a master body piercer, Brittany is tatted up! From her neck down to her ankles.
We know that Ryan has a history off bumping heads with his staff. What advice would you give the manager of the NEW 9Mag before things get rolling???
She SLAMMED Thugger.