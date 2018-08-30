Kanye West Says THIS Is Why He Let His Feet Scream For Mercy In Tiny Too Small Slides At 2 Chainz’ Wedding

Kanye West “Explains” His Foot-Strangling Slides

Kanye West got dragged from the Versace Mansion to the depths of Hades once social media got an eyeful of the look he rocked for 2 Chainz’ trap nuptials in Miami last week. If you’ll recall, he rocked a mint green Louis suit, complimented by socks and miniature unreleased pol slides that didn’t even begin to fit his feet.

Even his wife Kim had something to say about his toes gasping for air and is heels hanging on for dear life in those Yeezy slides — at a formal event no less.

Welp, Kanye has decided to do some googling and concoct a “reason” why he “decided” to let his heels drag at his homeboy’s wedding like that. Apparently, he wore his shoes “the Japanese way.”

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

Granted, Kanye was wearing pool slides, which are traditionally NOT worn with the same fit as Japanese geta…buuut maybe he thinks he’s starting some new isht?

Splash