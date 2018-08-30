Shut Up And Dribble: LeBron Stepped On A Million Mayo Packets By Keeping It Real As Hell And Their Tears Are Delicious

LeBron Makes MAGAs Mad

LeBron James debuted his new show, “The Shop” on HBO where he was candid about everything from AAU ball to his upbringing to being around white folks. He even let a few N-bombs slip, too. The show was incredible and a great insight into one of the best minds and smartest dudes in all of sports.

You know what happens when a brilliant black man speaks his mind? The mayo packets deflate like a true fiends weight. LeBron told the story of getting used to being around white people, and how he had to adjust in high school. It was taken out of context and all the MAGAs heard was “I don’t f*** with white people” and they were off to the races.

I have finally realized Lebron James is so far out of touch with reality it’s scary. Very ignorant and racist comments made on his TV show last night — DJ Hearsey (@DJHearsey22) August 29, 2018

Jesus. Jason Whitlock waddled his a$$ to the fray, too.

LeBron turned me into a Kobe fan last night. Seriously, really made me appreciate the way Kobe has carried himself publicly since Colorado. https://t.co/oxNZktiR2b — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 29, 2018

And he and all the folks he tap dances for got in their feelings. Take a look at the sadness and the comedy that ensued.