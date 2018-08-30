Sassy Slap Boxing: THIS Super Petty Move From Kanye West Is The Really Reason He And Drake Are Feuding…Twitter Is Fed Up

Kanye And Drake’s Petty Wars

Kanye and Drake have the weirdest relationship. One minute they’re besties talking about touring together and making albums, the next they’re fighting. One minute Drake is writing for Kanye and Kanye is sending Drake beats. The next they’re having emoji fights.

That’s exactly what happened this week as Kanye went on the radio to reveal a few things. One, that the whole “Pooptidy Scoop” song he made used a beat that Drake wanted and Drake sent Kanye angry demon emojis. After the interview came out, Drake hit Kanye with this:

😈😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT

More demon emojis! Drake accused Kanye of leaking his son news to Pusha. Kanye denied it. And it’s all one big sassy slap fight happening across the internet.

And everyone has jokes.

A 31 year old man sent another grown ass man “👿” because he didn’t get the beat he wanted. Aubrey is just different — Aaron Busby (@MrBusby4o8) August 30, 2018

Take a look at the comedy…