SMH: Cardi B Allegedly Put Her Foot In THIS NYC Skripper’s Neck — Folks Are Saying She’s Offset’s SIDEPIECE

Messy: Cardi B Rumored To Have Jumped Stripper Inside Angel’s Strip Club

Cardi B. cancelled her own co-headlining tour this summer for personal reasons, and now the idle mama is getting herself into drama!

There’s a rumor swirling around NYC twitter that Cardi B and her husband Offset went to a party after his Migos show stop with Drake in New York, and she beat a bartender up. According to tweets, the party was at the same place where a woman who is rumored to be creeping with Offset works.

Cardi B allegedly popped off on the girl, who is a bartender at Angels! She goes by “Baddie Gi” and she left clues on her instastory that she was unbothered by “b*tches” who “swear they did something”.

Lol I lied. I have more receipts . Sis was definitely in some type of smaltercation last night. Letting y’all know she was unscathed and still got a bag. pic.twitter.com/5az8Z2ZVeo — Trillest Midget Alive (@Miny_K) August 30, 2018

Multiple tweets like these a floating around about the alleged altercation between Cardi B and Baddie Gi…

#IMayBeAJerkButAtLeast I will never fight a girl over a man like CARDI B & her team did last night at the Angel's club. The girl they beated is allegedly riding OFFSET's dick. SMH! #LevelUp — OY (@OY777OY) August 30, 2018

She not talking about Nicki she talking about the chick Offset cheated on her with who she was trying to jump at Angels strip club last night in NY 🤣 — Chrissy or Chris (@MsChrissyMonroe) August 29, 2018

And Cardi was definitely in the building at Angels. Do you think she really tried to put paws on shawty???

Cardi B partying at Angels nightclub in New York last night. @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/BeWZ5eX6DT — Cardi B Crew © (@CardiBCrew) August 29, 2018

