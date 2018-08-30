SMH: Cardi B Allegedly Put Her Foot In THIS NYC Skripper’s Neck — Folks Are Saying She’s Offset’s SIDEPIECE

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

Did Offset Cheat On Cardi B with "Baddie Gi"?

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Messy: Cardi B Rumored To Have Jumped Stripper Inside Angel’s Strip Club

Cardi B. cancelled her own co-headlining tour this summer for personal reasons, and now the idle mama is getting herself into drama!

There’s a rumor swirling around NYC twitter that Cardi B and her husband Offset went to a party after his Migos show stop with Drake in New York, and she beat a bartender up. According to tweets, the party was at the same place where a woman who is rumored to be creeping with Offset works.

Cardi B allegedly popped off on the girl, who is a bartender at Angels! She goes by “Baddie Gi” and she left clues on her instastory that she was unbothered by “b*tches” who “swear they did something”.

Multiple tweets like these a floating around about the alleged altercation between Cardi B and Baddie Gi…

And Cardi was definitely in the building at Angels. Do you think she really tried to put paws on shawty???

Offset actually responds to the rumors. Hit the flip to see.

Do you believe him??? Regardless if “Baddie Gi” Offset’s “side piece” or not, too many witnesses are saying SOMETHING went down between her and Cardi.

Hit the flip to see photos Cardi’s alleged victim, Baddie Gi.

ISSA BADDIE BIRTHDAY 🤑🎉🤑 @angelsclubnewyork right now …

A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

Pretty gang sir , pretty gangster 🔪

A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

Hey pretty 🤗💕 @angelsclubnewyork

A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

 

💦🍼😍@angelsclubnewyork

A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Bitches is bitter , my titties is bigger 🙃

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Hey cutie ☺️👋 @lustny_ right now

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Baddie 💕

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    I like Money conversations 📞 ..

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Who’s ready for Valentine’s Day 🤗❤️?

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    😇

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    IDGAF if they was Real sisters 😍🤑👯‍♂️

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Inches hoe 🙃

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    My best is yet to come , I'm just warming up .

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    And my Wifey she a spice like I'm David Beckham 👅

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Checkmate ✔️ . #thischessnotcheckers💦

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    📸

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

    Like lil baby I could do this shit with no effort 😌👅

    A post shared by NO TWITTER!! NO FB 🚫 NY/NJ (@baddiegi__) on

     

     

