Mel B Clears Up Rumors That She’s In Rehab For Booze And Banging, Says She’s Actually Being Treated For THIS Instead [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Rumors got out earlier this week that Mel B had checked into treatment to address her addictions to alcohol and sex. However, the singer and show host claims that’s NOT what’s going on.
Instead, she says she’s taking some time to deal with her issues regarding the PTSD she’s been facing after her 10-year, abusive relationship with her scamming ex-husband.
Splash/Ellentube