Derek Luke Honored With ‘Derek Luke Day’ In Jersey City, Launches Foundation For Urban Youth

Actor Derek Luke Honored With His Own Day In Jersey City

Today, actor Derek Luke was honored with a Proclamation from Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop to declare August 29th, 2018, Derek Luke Day.

The 13 Reasons Why star and his wife Sophia accepted the honor at his hometown barbershop in Jersey City to receive the proclamation to commemorate his commitment to community service, and serve as the launch the Derek Luke Foundation.

Luke and his wife spent the day donating free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies to hundreds of local schoolchildren. The newly launched foundation will work to help heal urban communities by encouraging mental health awareness, empowering youth in underserved areas and promoting the benefits of diversity.

Nice! Congrats to Derek on his honor, and to him and his lovely wife on their new philanthropic venture!

Jennifer Brown/City of Jersey City @jbrophoto