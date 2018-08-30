Swizz Beatz Claps Back At Folks Calling His Wife of 8 Years Alicia Keys A Homewrecker — “My Ex Is On Vacay With Us Right Now!”

Swizz Beats Lashes Out At “Homewrecker” Comments

Swizz and his wife Alicia are still in anniversary mode, celebrating 8 years of matrimony-dom with an Egyptian vacation. Swizz shared several pics of his queen, saying how much better she is than him and how thankful he is for that fact.

Every King need a Queen that’s better than him🙏🏽FACTS🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️

Attention all MEN‼️ You shouldn’t be jealous or upset if you have a Queen that’s successful , Smarter or better than you! What you should do is thank the most high or step your game up! I can’t stand when I see brothers jealous of the lady they’re with that shit is very weak!!!!! #Realtalk Lady’s keep doing you 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 #aliciakeys #ladys #queens #goddess

However, once his pics and praise of his wife hit the reposts, fans and commenters had lots of things to say about the happy couple and the circumstances of their early dating relationship — while Swizz was still married to Mashonda.

But Swizz says while y’all are still salty about some isht that happened nearly a decade ago, he’s having his cake and eating it too…on vacay with his wife AND his ex-wife.

Welp, Mashonda certainly seems to be enjoying herself on the trip. hanging out with her own child with Swizz as well as his kids with Alicia:

Hey, whatever works for this trio! They like the blended fam life, what choice do the rest of us have but to love it?

Splash/Instagram