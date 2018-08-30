She’s Baaaaack!!! Joseline Hernandez Returns To Television On ‘Bossip’ On WE tv!

- By Bossip Staff
Joseline Hernandez On “Bossip” On WE tv

If you missed the Puerto Rican Princess, you’re in luck! After moooooonths of not being on television, Joseline Hernandezz will return to TV on “Bossip.”

Viewers will see the baddest boosh report live from her Miami mansion and speak on a number of topics including Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and YES, Stevie J’s shocking Faith Evans wedding!

YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS!

Tune in TONIGHT at 10/9 c to see Joseline Hernandez on Bossip!

More Joseline on the flip.

