Jesus Take The Wheel: Lil Pump Arrested In Miami For Invalid Driver’s License

Lil Pump Arrested After Being Pulled Over In Florida

Lil Pump is back behind bars once again.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper was arrested on Wednesday after he was pulled over by officers in Miami, Florida. The reports state that Pump was driving in a Rolls Royce at the time of the traffic stop, and was later booked into Miami-Dade County Jail for driving without a valid license. According to a police report, the officer pulled the 18-year-old over when he discovered that the plates on the Rolls he was driving actually belonged to a Mini Cooper.

The jail’s inmate data reveals that the arrest took place at around 5:45 p.m. local time, and his bond has been set at $500.

This new incident comes more than six months after Lil Pump was arrested for allegedly firing a weapon inside his San Fernando Valley home. The rapper initially told officers that he fired a gun to protect himself from would-be intruders, but later, upon further investigation, officers concluded that the whole story was fabricated. Because he was only 17 at the time, Pump was booked at a juvenile detention center and subsequently placed under house arrest.

Lil Pump turned 18 earlier this month….what better way to celebrate your newfound adulthood than going to jail?