Bickenhead, Get Some Bread: Cardi B Won’t Step Foot On Stage For Any Less Than $300,000

Cardi B Won’t Perform For Less Than $300,000

Momma Bardi has no intention of taking a short when it comes to her “return from pregnancy” performance fees.

The rapper has only punched the clock one time since giving birth to baby Kulture when she performed her “Motorsport” verse in NYC with the Migos on the Drake tour.

According to TMZ, if you want Cardi B in all her postpartum splendor, then you’re gonna have to cough up the coins, at least $300,000 worth.

It’s reported that Cardi is dead azz serious about being a mother and isn’t pressed for money, so if you want her you’re going to have to have a venue that is relatively close to her and a BIG bag.

Word is that there are already several offers in the stash including some worth $500,000. Cardi’s return is HIGHLY anticipated and it appears that she’s doing everything to keep the price going even higher for her services.

Can’t be mad at that.